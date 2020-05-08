BARBARA JOAN McDEVITT
1942 - 2020
McDEVITT
BARBARA JOAN
Age 77, of Hatboro, formerly of Valley Forge, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020.
Born October 27 1942, in Philadelphia PA, and daughter to Olivia and Raymond Nurse.
She grew up in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia and was a graduate from St. Hubert High School Class of 1960. She married Robert McDevitt in 1965 and later on after separation was remarried to her current husband Marshall Snyder. She worked loyally as a cashier for ACME Markets for 30 years where she knew every customer by name. Throughout her entire life, she led a very active lifestyle. She was an avid bowler, a skilled sewer, and later on learned Calligraphy. She had a strong passion for photography and loved to create photo albums of friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, biking and loved to travel with her beloved husband Marsh. She was considered by her children to be extremely resourceful. She could locate and retrieve any item of need, no matter how mundane or obscure, within just a few moments of searching her pocketbook. She was a loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and host of her own annual retreat called "Nana-Camp" where she engaged with her grandchildren in various plan-ned activities. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Marshall; her son, Robert (Beth); her 2 daughters, Eileen Gutkind (Jeff) and Colleen Kane (Jim) and her 7 grandchildren, Megan and Matthew McDevitt, Kate, Clara, and Jake Gutkind, and Ashley and Lauren Kane. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Donna Fox.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Barbara and I have been friends since we were 12 years old when we moved to Mayfair. Went to St. Bernards and St. Huberts. We hung out with our friends Nick Smigo, Tommy Smigo, Ray Echelmeier and many more always on Monday night at Lornas basement, the best times ever to dance the night away. When I did the play Marriage go Round she was my dresser. I was with her the night she met your Dad on the Avenue in his convertible. Til she got sick we would get together for brunch with Bunnie when they came down to Harrahs. I will miss her so much. Love you Barbara ♥
Carole Kaleck
Friend
May 8, 2020
Im so sorry Bob. May God bless you and your family❤
Marisa
Friend
May 8, 2020
Barbara was a lifelong friend of my sister Carole, as well as a family friend. She was full of life and love and fun to be around. She did the calligraphy for our wedding invitations and they were beautiful. Our heartfelt prayers to her family and friends. Rest in peace Barbara.
PATRICIA MCDEVITT
May 8, 2020
Bobby, Eileen, Colleen, and Marsh my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. I truly loved your mom she always treated me like a daughter. I have some good memories with her. May she now Rest In Peace.
Suzanne
Friend
May 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bobbie & Zel Gutkind
May 2, 2020
Barbara and I met at Lornas monday nights in 1959 where we gathered in the basement with many new friends. In 1962 she came to Wildwood where I got my first job in radio to visit. The last time in 1990 for my 50th birthday. She was a good friend.
Nick Smigo
Friend
May 2, 2020
Nick Smigo
Friend
