McDEVITT

BARBARA JOAN

Age 77, of Hatboro, formerly of Valley Forge, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020.

Born October 27 1942, in Philadelphia PA, and daughter to Olivia and Raymond Nurse.

She grew up in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia and was a graduate from St. Hubert High School Class of 1960. She married Robert McDevitt in 1965 and later on after separation was remarried to her current husband Marshall Snyder. She worked loyally as a cashier for ACME Markets for 30 years where she knew every customer by name. Throughout her entire life, she led a very active lifestyle. She was an avid bowler, a skilled sewer, and later on learned Calligraphy. She had a strong passion for photography and loved to create photo albums of friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, biking and loved to travel with her beloved husband Marsh. She was considered by her children to be extremely resourceful. She could locate and retrieve any item of need, no matter how mundane or obscure, within just a few moments of searching her pocketbook. She was a loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and host of her own annual retreat called "Nana-Camp" where she engaged with her grandchildren in various plan-ned activities. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Marshall; her son, Robert (Beth); her 2 daughters, Eileen Gutkind (Jeff) and Colleen Kane (Jim) and her 7 grandchildren, Megan and Matthew McDevitt, Kate, Clara, and Jake Gutkind, and Ashley and Lauren Kane. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister Donna Fox.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.



