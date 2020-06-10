GORDON





Age 81, of Ambler, PA died on May 17, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul James Gordon. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Gordon Franklin and her husband, Kirk Franklin, four grandchildren and dear companion, David Porinchak. She was preceded in death by her son, Ross Mathew Gordon. A private burial service was held at Sunset Memorial Park. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis and restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428, The Humane Society of the United States, P.O. Box 96930, Washington, DC 20090 or DVGRR, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Arrs. by

HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME, Abington, PA

