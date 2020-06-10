BARBARA JUDITH (Stroup) GORDON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON
BARBARA JUDITH (nee Stroup)


Age 81, of Ambler, PA died on May 17, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul James Gordon. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Gordon Franklin and her husband, Kirk Franklin, four grandchildren and dear companion, David Porinchak. She was preceded in death by her son, Ross Mathew Gordon. A private burial service was held at Sunset Memorial Park. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis and restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428, The Humane Society of the United States, P.O. Box 96930, Washington, DC 20090 or DVGRR, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Arrs. by

HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME, Abington, PA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved