Passed away peacefully at her home at White Horse Village in Newtown Square on July 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, James R. Calkins. She is survived by her three children, Robin C. Hipple (James) of Oakford, PA, Thomas R. Calkins (Suzanne) of Goffstown, NH, and Charles H. Calkins (Hyun-Young Park) of East Longmeadow, MA, and five grandchildren: Benjamin R. Hipple, Christopher J. Hipple (Ida Li), Samuel J. Calkins, Olivia Park Calkins, and Anna Park Calkins; and a niece Debra Egloff. Predeceased by her sister, Anne L. Egloff, and nephew James C. Egloff. Due to the pandemic, Services will be private. Interment in the memorial garden at Swarthmore Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Children's Chorus, 112 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081 or https://www.swarthmore.edu/; chester-childrens-chorus/gift. Please share condolences at www.haganfuneralhome.com