LAMBERG
BARBARA (nee KANOFF)
On Dec. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lamberg; loving mother of Stuart (Cindy) Lamberg, Randy Lamberg, David (Erica) Lamberg, sister of Jack Kanoff; adored grandmother of Josh, Melissa, Michael, Zachary, Emily, Hannah, and Jared. cherished great grandmother of Henry, Sophie, Eli, Greyson, Lucas, Max, Sam, Livi, and Teddy. Relatives and friends are invited graveside Service Tuesday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019