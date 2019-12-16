Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA LAMBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (KANOFF) LAMBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA (KANOFF) LAMBERG Notice
LAMBERG
BARBARA (nee KANOFF)
On Dec. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Lamberg; loving mother of Stuart (Cindy) Lamberg, Randy Lamberg, David (Erica) Lamberg, sister of Jack Kanoff; adored grandmother of Josh, Melissa, Michael, Zachary, Emily, Hannah, and Jared. cherished great grandmother of Henry, Sophie, Eli, Greyson, Lucas, Max, Sam, Livi, and Teddy. Relatives and friends are invited graveside Service Tuesday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -