VICAN





MILFORD, DE - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Barbara Lee (Boswell) Vican passed away at the age of 74. Barbara was born on September 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Florence (Webb) Boswell. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, PA in 1964. Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jay; son, Darren and daughter-in-law, Kristen; grandchildren, Logan, Kyle, Avery and Chase of Millersville, MD; and daughter, Maria Vican of Milford, DE. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of BERRY-SHORT FUNERAL HOME, Milford, DE.

