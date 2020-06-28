BARBARA LEE (Boswell) VICAN
MILFORD, DE - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Barbara Lee (Boswell) Vican passed away at the age of 74. Barbara was born on September 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Florence (Webb) Boswell. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, PA in 1964. Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jay; son, Darren and daughter-in-law, Kristen; grandchildren, Logan, Kyle, Avery and Chase of Millersville, MD; and daughter, Maria Vican of Milford, DE. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of BERRY-SHORT FUNERAL HOME, Milford, DE.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
My favorite substitute teacher of all time. She always kept us straight when we would get out of line. Seldom politically correct which made it all the better. Rest In Peace Mrs. Vican
Doug Morgan
Student
June 22, 2020
Mt deepest condolences to Mrs. Vican's family. I became acquainted with her through Allisons Hallmark , where she was a regular customer. We had many great conversations about all kinds of things, including music from the 60's and her trips back to Philadelphia to see her girlfriends. She was fun to talk to and I always admired her beautiful hair which was always perfectly done --she always looked so nice! It's been a few years since I've talked to her, but she left me with some great memories! She will be missed. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Kathleen Reisinger
Acquaintance
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
