Passed Sept. 15, 2020 in West Linn, OR. She was born Nov. 13, 1931 in Vineland, NJ to Hector and Patricia (Monahan) Lefebvre, is survived by two brothers, Lewis and Eugene Lefebvre, 2 nieces an 3 nephews and was proceeded in death by a brother, Larry Lefebvre. She attended Little Flower Catholic HS. Barbara served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Germany. She continued to serve in the USAR until 1991 and was a member of the American Legion Post 122 in Canby, OR. She earned a BA from U of Maryland on the GI bill and moved to Oregon in 1962 with her former husband Carl Pope, where she earned an M.A. in Education and taught English and ESL. Barbara had an artistic and independent soul and many devoted friends. She loved traveling, reading, culture, adventure and her faithful critter, Theo. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery on Oct 2nd.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
