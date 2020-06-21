LEIBY





Of Willow Grove, passed away on June 13, 2020. Bobbie, the beloved wife of Edwin M. "Ned" Leiby Jr. and mother of Edwin M. Leiby III (Mary Marbach) and Carolyn Leiby is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Ashlee and Erika Spivack, Ian Leiby and her sister, Joan Allen. Born on October 18, 1936 in Germantown, Bobbie was the granddaughter of Thomas Wriggins Sr., the owner of DeeWees, a women's specialty clothing store on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia and was a descendant of the family that owned the Roberts' Mill in Germantown. She graduated from Germantown Friends School class of 1955 and the University of Wisconsin in 1959 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married the love of her life, Ned, on August 4, 1962. After raising their two children, Bobbie worked at the Meadowbrook School for 20 years as a kindergarten teacher which suited her kind spirit and caring for others.Bobbie was an active volunteer for Abington Hospital Women's Board fundraiser, June Fete. She was a member of Abington Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and a member of Huntingdon Valley Country Club. Bobbie had a love for dogs and was an avid Eagles fan.Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001



