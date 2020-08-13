LENTO





On August 6, 2020 was received by the Lord at the age of 81. Barbara "Bunny" born on Sept. 3, 1938 in Philly. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry Lento and the late Bob Bush loving and devoted mother of Karen, Eric (Michele), and to Christopher (Deborah), Annemarie Brown-miller (the late Richard), Lorraine Cifelli, Diane Sodano, and Paul (Tracey). Dedicated and loving grandmother of Joe, Elise, Dan, Matt, Nina, Sarah, Blaise, August, beloved Sebastian, Delaney, Brandon, Ben, and Devin. Loving sister to Judy Donahue (Jim) and Wayne Neill (Pat). Cherished aunt to 6 nieces, close friend to countless people. Barbara had a special gift in touching the hearts of others, she will be greatly missed.Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to the family Thursday, August 20, 2020 10 A.M., St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cemetery.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

