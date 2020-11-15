1/1
Barbara Levin
age 70 of Berlin, NJ passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael F. VanDzura, her brothers, David Levin and Arthur Levin and her stepchildren, Beverly Neff, Crystal Liverpool and Joe VanDzura. Barbara was a School teacher for the Deptford Township Board of Education for 36 years. Barbara also was the buyer for the Grandesigns Gift Store in Marlton for almost 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara Levin may be made in support of the Neu Center at Jefferson. Please make checks payable to "Jefferson" and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or donate online at Jefferson.edu/give and select "other" in the allocation dropdown and write in Neu Center in the additional notes."

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
November 14, 2020
I am saddened to hear this news. I remember her fondly from my days at Deptford High School. My condolences to her family and close friends. She was fun to be around. Rest In Peace.
Brian Sims
Student
November 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Ms. Levin was such a great woman and teacher. I was one of her students and my sister bought her first car from Ms. Levin. My sincere condolences.
Kathleen (Miller) Hargrove
Student
November 14, 2020
Ms. Levin was my typing teacher. I fondly remember her kindness, the sound of her voice, her chicness and class. My condolences to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Liz O&#8217;Lexy Polykandriotis
Student
November 14, 2020
Barbara Levin mothered me through my middle school years. She was the most loving,caring,supportive woman. I am beyond blessed to have had the pleasure of knowing her. I love you Barbara Levin may you rest in peace sweet angel ❤

Eileen Vale
Friend
November 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Victoria Brown
Student
November 14, 2020
Barbara was a wonderful person ! She will be sadly missed !
Prayers to her family
Dooley and Jill Rastelli
Dooley & Jill Rastelli
Friend
November 14, 2020
Condolences to Ms Levin’s family. I was her student from Deptford schools and was very fond of her
Kimberly Jones
Student
November 14, 2020
Many good memories from high school. She was a great cheering leading coach to me. Prayers to the family
Kathy Wolbert
November 14, 2020
Barbara was a sweet person and a wonderful teacher. Thoughts and prayers go out to her family
Marie Louis
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Barbara was an amazing woman. We worked together for many years and she loved to talk about fashion. Many fond memories.
Stephanie Haumesset
November 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to Ms. Levin's family and friends. I was a student of hers at Deptford High School and I remember her fondly
Milton Corsey
Student
