August 28, 2020.
Mother of Craig and David Lichtman. Sister of Robert Rosenberg and the late Eleanor Weisman and Frances Welsch. Grandmother of Ben Lichtman. Also survived by a niece and 3 nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 2 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Am Israel, www.bethamisrael.org.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 30, 2020.