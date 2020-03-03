Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
BARBARA MARIE (Bird) O'MALLEY

On February 28, 2020 Age 87. Born on October 21, 1932 in Philadelphia, to the late Edgar and Valeria (nee Riordon) Bird. Graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls. She married the late Thomas Patrick O'Malley in 1953 and had three children, Sharon, Kevin, and the late Kathleen Ann. Their loving marriage was cut short when Tommy passed in 1963. She married the late Joseph M. Gindhart in 1983 and they were happily married for 34 years. Barbara will be remembered as a kind, sweet and gentle soul who was devoted to her family. Barbara is survived by sister Jane Moffitt; her children Sharon O'Malley and Kevin O'Malley (Julie); her stepchildren Joseph, Barbara Ann and Bernice Gindhart; grandchildren Sara, Brian, Susannah, Joseph, Kelly Ann, Ian, Lauren, Thomas Aedan and Thomas Joseph; and great-grandchildren Rory, Clare, and Chloe. Visitation will be at St. Luke the Evangelist Church 2316 Fairhill Av. Glenside on Friday, March 6th at 12PM followed by Mass at 1PM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Cheltenham

LOUIS SWIFT PLUNKETT F.H.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020
