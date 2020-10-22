Oct. 19, 2020. Wife of hte late Edward Martin, Sr., loving mother of Edward (Melanie), Joanne (Gene DeLuca), Michael (Jackie), Roseanne (Shawn) Westerfer, Joseph and Kevin, grandmother of 9, sister of Adelaide Snyder, Robert Maisey and the late Thomas Maisey. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 8:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Westminster Cem. Donations in Barbara's name to Friends of St. John the Baptist Church, 146 Rector St., Phila., PA 19127 would be appreciated by her family. FITZPATRICK F.H.



