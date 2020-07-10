MATWIEJCZYKBARBARA (nee Courduff)
On July 7, 2020. Survived by her loving sons Matthew and Michael and their father George. Loving sister of Maryann (Dave Redlinger), Ed Courduff (Clare) and Brian Courduff (Jeanette); also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Ed and Mary Courduff (nee Scullin). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
