1/
BARBARA (Courduff) MATWIEJCZYK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATWIEJCZYK
BARBARA (nee Courduff)
On July 7, 2020. Survived by her loving sons Matthew and Michael and their father George. Loving sister of Maryann (Dave Redlinger), Ed Courduff (Clare) and Brian Courduff (Jeanette); also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Ed and Mary Courduff (nee Scullin). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

wackermanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved