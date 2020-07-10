MATWIEJCZYKOn July 7, 2020. Survived by her loving sons Matthew and Michael and their father George. Loving sister of Maryann (Dave Redlinger), Ed Courduff (Clare) and Brian Courduff (Jeanette); also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Ed and Mary Courduff (nee Scullin). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

