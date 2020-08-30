August 26, 2020 of
Glen Mills, PA; loving mother of Michelle (Jonathan) Edwards; cherished grandmother of Declan and Zoe Edwards; sister of Faith (Sheldon) Wind and Richard (Judith) Stern; wife of Steven Clarke. Born May 26, 1954 in Washington DC, daughter of the late Irving and Janet Stern, raised in Silver Spring, MD. Earned a BA at U of MD and an MS in Library & Information Science at Drexel. Member of Temple Sholom in Broomall. Contributions in her memory may be made to the National MS Society (www.nationalmssociety.org
