BARBARA "Bobbie" (Virshup) MILLER
MILLER
BARBARA (Bobbie) (nee Virshup)
on June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel; Loving mother of Marci (Howard) Rowling, Howard Miller, Gary (Traci) Miller and Richard (Gayle) Miller; Dear Sister of Lynne Debbs; Devoted grandmother of Scott, Melissa, Sammy, Paige, Seth and Matthew. Services and interment are private. Shiva will be observed Tuesday from 2:00 at the home of Marci and Howard Rowling. Shiva will continue at the home of Traci and Gary Miller after Tuesday. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
