1/1
BARBARA MORRIS (nee STAIRIKER) FOX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 15, 2020 age 83, of Brigantine, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia. Loving wife of the late G. Albert Morris and the late Gerald Fox. Beloved Mother of G. Albert Morris and his wife Linda Morris (nee Conway) and Robert Morris and his husband James Weygandt. Also survived by her grandchildren, Albert, Brittney, Brandy and Victoria Morris; her sisters Anna May Atherholt and Margaret Guckin and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., PA 19154 where masks will be required and social distancing will maintained. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. www.fluehr.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved