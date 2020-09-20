On September 15, 2020 age 83, of Brigantine, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia. Loving wife of the late G. Albert Morris and the late Gerald Fox. Beloved Mother of G. Albert Morris and his wife Linda Morris (nee Conway) and Robert Morris and his husband James Weygandt. Also survived by her grandchildren, Albert, Brittney, Brandy and Victoria Morris; her sisters Anna May Atherholt and Margaret Guckin and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., PA 19154 where masks will be required and social distancing will maintained. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. www.fluehr.com