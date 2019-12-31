|
PECK
BARBARA (nee Smith)
Dec. 27, 2019, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Radnor, PA. Beloved wife of the late Hubert R. Peck, Jr. Devoted mother of Hubert R. Peck, III, the late Thomas H. Peck, Laura Peck Dewitt, Sarah Peck Basil and Mary Tucker Peck Martinez. Loving grandmother of Timothy, Joan, Peter, Perry, Dylan, David, Alexandra, Madison, Jessica, Mary Lee, Barbara and the late Russell; great-grand-mother of Ellison Jean and Thomas James O'Connor, and Eloise Elizabeth and Holden Thomas Peck. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Saturday, January 4th, 2 P.M. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Martin's Church, 400 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087.
