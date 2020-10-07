1/1
BARBARA R. (nee BENSON) SCHOFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
77, of Glenolden, PA passed away October 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Robert (Deb), David (Cheryl), Barbara Ann (Brian) McCloskey and Lori M; loving sister of Linda Pultro and Donald Benson; cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Barbara graduated from Roxborough Memorial Hospital Nursing School and was an E.R. Nurse for many years. She retired at 62 at Northeastern Hospital. She loved being a nurse and the people she worked with. Her greatest love were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, October 10, 10 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Int. Private. www.olearyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved