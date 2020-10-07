77, of Glenolden, PA passed away October 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Robert (Deb), David (Cheryl), Barbara Ann (Brian) McCloskey and Lori M; loving sister of Linda Pultro and Donald Benson; cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Barbara graduated from Roxborough Memorial Hospital Nursing School and was an E.R. Nurse for many years. She retired at 62 at Northeastern Hospital. She loved being a nurse and the people she worked with. Her greatest love were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, October 10, 10 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Int. Private. www.olearyfuneral.com