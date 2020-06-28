BARBARA ROSE ENZ
Peacefully on June 25, 2020, of Rockledge. Daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy M. Lacey Enz, sister of the late Christopher. She was the devoted mother of David F. Enz; dear sister of Michael G. Enz (Sarah), William F. Enz (Annamay), David P. Enz; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Barbara's family will receive condolences on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland. (Masks are Required). Interment will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish, Church of the Holy Child, 5200 N. Broad St., Phila, PA 19141.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
