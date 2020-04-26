|
HAHN
BARBARA RUTH (Zelez)
Age 80, from Broomall, PA passed away on April 19, 2020. Barbara was born October 3, 1939 in Mount Carmel, PA where she was raised by Paul and Mary Zelez along with her 5 siblings before moving to Philadelphia. She graduated from Olney High School in 1957.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Paul Hahn and her 4 children: Joseph Hahn, Jr; Michael and Amiie Hahn (née Schwalb) of Mickleton, NJ; Christian and Kristina Hahn (née Kohn) of Chester Springs, PA and Jennifer Hahn of Ardmore, PA. Barbara was a loyal wife known for her sharp wit, loving heart and selfless devotion to her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her 6 grand-children - Zoe, Noah, Madeline, Olivia, Jacob and Natalie. Barbara's legacy will live on in the minds and hearts of those that knew her well.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in due time; until then, raise a glass and toast a wonderful wife, mother, grand-mother and friend.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020