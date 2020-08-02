1/
BARBARA SERIO
SERIO
BARBARA
Age 79, on April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Samuel for 40 years. Loving mother of Maryfaith Chimera (Frank), Jack O'Hara (Debbie) and Brian O'Hara. She was the devoted grandmother of 8; great grandmother of 5; sister of John Patrick, Richard Patrick (Karen) and Robert Patrick (Jean); Also survived by several in-laws, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, August 7th at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel with a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is private.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
