|
|
SIMMINGTON
BARBARA (nee Brandolini)
72, of Berwyn, PA and Ocean City, NJ passed away peace-fully at home on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Barbara was the wife of the late Mercer E. Simmington, III. Mother of Tracy, Scott and Nicholas and the late James T. Mother-in-law to Phoebe Simmington; loving Nana to Kylie and James "Jack". Sister to James Brandolini and the late Lewis Brandolini. Sister-in-law to Barbara A. Simmington, Michele W. Brandolini and Diane M. Brandolini. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may call on Friday Feb. 21, 2020 from 10 - 11:30 A.M. at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1724 East Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to: Peter's Place; 336 King of Prussia Road Wayne, PA 19087.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020