BARBARA "BOBBIE" (Holmes) WHITE

86, formerly of Wayne, passed away peacefully in Malvern, PA on February 11, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1933 to Ernest R. Holmes and Mildred "Millie" (Rice) Holmes of Neptune, NJ. Bobbie is survived by two sons, Gregory (Deanna) White of Dimondale, MI; granddaughter, Lindsey White of New York City; and Todd "Randy" (Dorothy) White, and grandsons, Brandon and William of Westchester, PA. She was a member of United Church of Christ in Wayne and later a long-time member of Paoli Presbyterian Church.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, in the Chapel at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301, at 11 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
