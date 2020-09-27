1/
BARRY FROST
Of Marlton, NJ, Sept. 24, 2020. Vietnam Veteran and retired Deputy U.S. Marshal. Father of Eric (Susan) Frost and Heather (Jon) Merin. Grandfather of Olivia, Emma, Daniel and Donovan. Brother of Michael (Faith) Frost. Also survived by his partner and love of his life, Ginger Breen. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tues., Sept. 29, 2020 beginning 1:00 P.M. at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. B) Pennsauken, NJ. Funeral Services will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page beginning 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. B)
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
I remember when Barry came to our building to conduct sales, and other things related to law enforcement. We became friends. I knew that if I needed any thing, Barry would come through. Our first metal, large, came from their office, with the help of Barry. I remember the "good old" times. We had a lot of fun together. I do not have the person, at least I have good memories. May he rest awhile !!
Chuck Gill (Sheriff)
Friend
September 26, 2020
Rest in peace, "Cuz"
Le Ann Frost
Family
September 26, 2020
Dear Eric, Heather, Ginger & Family: Michelle and I offer you our deepest condolences on your loss. Barry was a great man. He will remembered and missed by many. Although, we be out of town for Barry’s Service, we will be there in spirit. We wish you Peace at the sad time.
Bill & Michelle Fleisher
Friend
