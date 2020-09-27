BARRY FROST

I remember when Barry came to our building to conduct sales, and other things related to law enforcement. We became friends. I knew that if I needed any thing, Barry would come through. Our first metal, large, came from their office, with the help of Barry. I remember the "good old" times. We had a lot of fun together. I do not have the person, at least I have good memories. May he rest awhile !!

Chuck Gill (Sheriff)

Friend