On Feb. 8, 2020. Devoted son of Shirlipearl Norman (nee Goldstein), and the late Albert S. Norman. Loving father of Melanie Norman, proud grand-father of Desiree and Gianna. Brother of Eileen Norman (Salvatore) Perice. Uncle of Michael, Joey and Leanne Perice. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 2:15 P.M. precisely at Montefiore Cem. Contributions in his memory may be made to The , 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
