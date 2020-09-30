1/
BARRY MENDELSOHN
September 27, 2020. Husband of the late Sheila. Father of Rhonda (Henry) Rayski, Steven Mendelsohn (Lisa Shapiro) and Michael (Amy) Mendelsohn. Brother of David Mendelsohn. Grandfather of Adrienne (Ben) Preuss, Jesse, Bryan, Lauren, Ayla and Brianna Mendelsohn. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday 12 Noon precisely at the Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. David), 3573 Pine Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 399 Market St., Suite 250, Phila. PA 19106. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
