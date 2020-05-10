BARRY STUPINE
STUPINE
BARRY
78, a resident of Rydal, PA, died on May 6, 2020. Dedicated to his family, he was the husband of Susan (Rosenberg) Stupine, father of Erika Yablonovitz (Seth) and Jeffrey Stupine (Farah), grandfather of Bailey and Molly Yablonovitz and Lilly Stupine and brother of Sharla Feldscher (Barry). Donations in honor of Barry can be made to Old York Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or Albert Einstein Society, c/o Einstein Healthcare Network, 5501 Old York Road, Office of Development, Phila., PA 19141.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
