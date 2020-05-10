STUPINEBARRY78, a resident of Rydal, PA, died on May 6, 2020. Dedicated to his family, he was the husband of Susan (Rosenberg) Stupine, father of Erika Yablonovitz (Seth) and Jeffrey Stupine (Farah), grandfather of Bailey and Molly Yablonovitz and Lilly Stupine and brother of Sharla Feldscher (Barry). Donations in honor of Barry can be made to Old York Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or Albert Einstein Society, c/o Einstein Healthcare Network, 5501 Old York Road, Office of Development, Phila., PA 19141.