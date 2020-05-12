BASIL A. DiFELICE
DiFELICE
BASIL A.
Age 78, on May 8, 2020.
Longtime retired from the Ballistic Division of the Philadelphia Police Department. Dear brother of Gloria N. Blumenstine (Edward) and the late Dino DiFelice; dear uncle of Catherine and Gloria M. Service and interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery are private.RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
2101 S 21St St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 389-0876
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

