DiFELICE
BASIL A.
Age 78, on May 8, 2020.
Longtime retired from the Ballistic Division of the Philadelphia Police Department. Dear brother of Gloria N. Blumenstine (Edward) and the late Dino DiFelice; dear uncle of Catherine and Gloria M. Service and interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery are private.RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.