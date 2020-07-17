1/
BATT BARBARA SOLIS-COHEN
SOLIS-COHEN BATT
BARBARA
On July 12, 2020. Wife of the late Peter Solis-Cohen and the late Harry Batt. Mother of John

(Anne) Solis-Cohen, Paul (Maria) Solis-Cohen and Ellen Solis-Cohen. Grandmother of Sally Katzen, Jane (Josh) Novodor, Carly (Joseph) Rubin, Dr. Peter (Dr. Luisa) Solis-Cohen, Dr. Adam Solis-Cohen, Susan Goldstein, David Goldstein, Mindy McCormick, Elaine Nelson and Tony Nelson. Great Grandmother of Alexandra and Samantha Katzen, Hudson, Jax and Piper Novodor, Evan and Naomi Solis-Cohen, Marly Rubin, and Samantha and Kyle McCormick. Graveside Services were held Tuesday at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cong. Mikveh Israel, 44 N. 4th St., Phila., PA 19106, www.mikvehisrael.org, or to Tisch MS Research Center, 521 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019, www.tischms.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
