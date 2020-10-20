Beatrice Kline

Age 83, of Fort Washington, PA passed away October 14, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Ron Kline. Survived by her children Mike (Liz) and J.R. (Maureen); granddaughters Jenny and Katie; and sister Evelyn Roberts. Bea was a caring and supportive wife and mother, thoughtful and kind mother-in-law; fun and delight- fully eccentric grandmother. Never one to leave a passion unpursued, she accomplished much in her 83 years, including training as a nurse, authoring a cookbook, and owning a restaurant she named Tea and Gossip. She was also a member of Questers, The Red Hat Society, Le Petite Ecolet and a ladies bridge club. Beyond her numerous professional accomplishments, Bea was also the ultimate hostess and her generosity was unparalleled. Her annual Christmas Tea Parties were a highlight of the season, her legendary Fourth of July parades were a staple event during Sea Isle summers for years, and her themed bingo games played during the Holidays have become a Kline family tradition that will live on for years. In times of solitude, Bea was equally happy with her hands in the dirt and creating beautiful gardens. Something was always in bloom at her house. Most of all she loved sitting on her porch in Sea Isle, word search in hand, and chatting with her many friends as they headed to the beach. Anyone who knew Bea will be sad she has passed, but will also smile thinking of the rich life she lived and all the lives she touched. A private Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave. 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store