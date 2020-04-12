|
COHEN
BEATRICE (nee Azrilian)
On April 11, 2020. Wife of the late Nathan. Mother of Barbara (Dennis) Laynor and Warren (Ellen) Cohen. Grandmother of Jeffrey (Anna), Michael, Jessica (Peter) and Gregory. Great-grandmother of Natalie and Evelyn. Private Graveside Services are being held. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Contributions in her memory may be made to , www.heart.org, or , www.cancer.org or www.stjude.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020