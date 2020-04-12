Home

On April 11, 2020. Wife of the late Nathan. Mother of Barbara (Dennis) Laynor and Warren (Ellen) Cohen. Grandmother of Jeffrey (Anna), Michael, Jessica (Peter) and Gregory. Great-grandmother of Natalie and Evelyn. Private Graveside Services are being held. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Contributions in her memory may be made to , www.heart.org, or , www.cancer.org or www.stjude.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
