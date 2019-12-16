Home

Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
S. BEATRICE KEEGAN SSJ

S. BEATRICE KEEGAN SSJ Notice
S. BEATRICE
KEEGAN, SSJ
Formerly S. Joseph Beatrice, SSJ.
Dec. 12, 2019, age 89. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Frances Keegan, sister of Maryann Keegan, Bart Keegan and the late John J., David A. and Catherine K. Keegan. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Wednesday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031,

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019
