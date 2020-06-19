RUFFIN
BEATRICE LOUISE
of Ambler, PA passed on Monday June 15, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 28, 1934. A graduate of Philadelphia Girls High. She wed Lewis C. Ruffin and enjoyed 48 years of marriage until his passing in 2001. She was the first African-American salesclerk with Wanamaker's Department store, a Senior Teller with Girard Bank, a Supervisor of Records and a Union Representative for the City of Philadelphia. She was a member of Germantown Christian Assembly. Left to cherish her memory are: her brother Louis; sister in-law Catherine; two stepsons Lewis and Larry; children Lewis Jr., Brenda, Joseph Sr.; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private service will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at Chelten Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.