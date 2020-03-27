|
|
PATTERSON
BEATRICE MADELEINE
"TOMMY"
Tommy passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at her home in Huntingdon Valley. She was 99. She is survived by her sons: G. Bruce (Anna), Alan C. (Joan), Lynn C. and daughter Tracy J., (Silvio DiRenzo). Grandmother of G. Bruce Patterson Jr., (Jeanine), Aaron Patterson. Great-grandmother of Benjamin Patterson. Predeceased by her husband, Richard.
Born in Ontario, Canada she lived in Huntingdon Valley for 68 years. She was a Registered Nurse who served in the US Army overseas during WWII and later in Huntingdon Valley under Dr. Ruth Marcucci. She was a member of Questers and was very active in her Church.
Burial Services are private. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to United Methodist Church of Huntingdon Valley, 3470 Huntingdon Pike, Hunting-
don Valley, PA 19006. Arr. by
JOHN E. STILES F.H.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020