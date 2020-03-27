Home

BEATRICE MADELEINE PATTERSON

BEATRICE MADELEINE PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON
BEATRICE MADELEINE
"TOMMY"
Tommy passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at her home in Huntingdon Valley. She was 99. She is survived by her sons: G. Bruce (Anna), Alan C. (Joan), Lynn C. and daughter Tracy J., (Silvio DiRenzo). Grandmother of G. Bruce Patterson Jr., (Jeanine), Aaron Patterson. Great-grandmother of Benjamin Patterson. Predeceased by her husband, Richard.
Born in Ontario, Canada she lived in Huntingdon Valley for 68 years. She was a Registered Nurse who served in the US Army overseas during WWII and later in Huntingdon Valley under Dr. Ruth Marcucci. She was a member of Questers and was very active in her Church.
Burial Services are private. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to United Methodist Church of Huntingdon Valley, 3470 Huntingdon Pike, Hunting-
don Valley, PA 19006. Arr. by

JOHN E. STILES F.H.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
