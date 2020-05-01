MANILOFF
BEATRICE (nee Weitz)
April 29, 202. Wife of the late Martin. Mother of Ellen Maniloff (late Dr. Howard Felt) and Howard Maniloff, Esq. Grandmother of Cara. Graveside Services are private. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.