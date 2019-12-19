Home

BEATRICE R. (Mozlin) FARBER

On December 17, 2019. Wife of the late Gene Farber. Mother of Sandy (Gerry) Wernovsky and Renee Egendorf. Grandmother of Mindy (Donald) Procz, Harris Wernovsky and Brian Egendorf. Great-grandmother of Samantha and Mason Prosz. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 10 A.M. precisely, at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA. Interment will follow. Following Interment, all are invited back to the home of Mindy and Don Procz. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019
