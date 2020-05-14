BRODSKY
BELLA (nee Goldis)
On May 12, 2020. Wife of the late Leo. Mother of Andrea Doner, Dr. Lisa Morton and Kenneth N. Brodsky, Esquire. Grandmother of Michelle Klein, Paula Metz, Samantha Morton and Jonathan Morton. Great grandmother of Noah and Sophia. Services are private.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
BELLA (nee Goldis)
On May 12, 2020. Wife of the late Leo. Mother of Andrea Doner, Dr. Lisa Morton and Kenneth N. Brodsky, Esquire. Grandmother of Michelle Klein, Paula Metz, Samantha Morton and Jonathan Morton. Great grandmother of Noah and Sophia. Services are private.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.