born in Castelfidardo, Italy entered into eternal rest on January 5, 2020 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margott (nee Euler). Benny is the successful proprietor of Cintioli Music Store which he opened in Philadelphia in 1959. Benny is well known and loved among many musicians in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas due to his personality, good nature, business acumen, and generosity. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Benito and his late wife, Margott in the near future. Please visit www.tjfluehr.com for further service details.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
