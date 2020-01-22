|
EVANS
BENJAMIN B. III, "BENNY"
January 17, 2020, age 50, formerly of Springfield. Son of Susanne M. (nee Malloy) and the late Benjamin B. Evans, Jr.; brother of Karen (Tom) Beck, Kathleen (Patrick) Kelly, Kristen Harkins and the late Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9 A.M., at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society, PO Box 4594, New York, NY 10163.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020