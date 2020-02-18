|
|
DIFLORIO
BENJAMIN
February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (nee Siderio). Devoted father of Nicholas (Renee) DiFlorio and the late Robert DiFlorio. Father in law of Susan DiFlorio. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020