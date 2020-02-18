The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
BENJAMIN DiFLORIO

BENJAMIN DiFLORIO Notice
DIFLORIO
BENJAMIN


February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (nee Siderio). Devoted father of Nicholas (Renee) DiFlorio and the late Robert DiFlorio. Father in law of Susan DiFlorio. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
