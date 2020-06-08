BENJAMIN "BUD" HANSON
1935 - 2020
HANSON
BENJAMIN "BUD"
Passed away June 5, 2020. Loving partner and best friend of Geraldine Dougherty. He is survived by his beloved children Glen (Gail), Greg (Ann Marie), and Sheila Labadie (Paul); wonderful grandchildren Chris (Gina), Dean, Makena, Ashley, Andrew, Paul; great-grandchildren Dominic and Luca. A Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940 on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Andrew’s Church
Burns Funeral Home
