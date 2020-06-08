HANSON
BENJAMIN "BUD"
Passed away June 5, 2020. Loving partner and best friend of Geraldine Dougherty. He is survived by his beloved children Glen (Gail), Greg (Ann Marie), and Sheila Labadie (Paul); wonderful grandchildren Chris (Gina), Dean, Makena, Ashley, Andrew, Paul; great-grandchildren Dominic and Luca. A Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940 on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.