BENJAMIN KEVITCH
KEVITCH
BENJAMIN
On July 31, 2020 Husband of Janice (nee), Spielman. Father of Robert (Carla) Kevitch, Andrew (Lisa) Kevitch, Micheal (Stacy) Kevitch, Todd ( Sandra) Kevitch, and the late Stephen Kevitch. Grandfather of Samantha, Danielle, Austin, Lindsey, Tristan, Sydney, Drew, Dylan, Lola, Izzy, and Jeremy Kevitch. Benjamin was the owner of the Capital Hotel Supply Co. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday 12 noon at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donors choice.

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
AUG
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
