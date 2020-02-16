|
MEO
BENJAMIN
On Feb. 13, 2020, age 92, of Haddon Heights, NJ. A proud veteran of the USMC from WWII, Mr. Meo retired from the US Quartermaster in S. Phila. Beloved husband of the late, Marie (nee Oldrati). Lovingly survived by his children, Patricia (Aldo) Lodi and Michael (Amy) Meo; 3 grandchildren and his brother, Armand Meo. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday from 7 to 9 P.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10:30 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights. Int. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSAA, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or at
www.mymsaa.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020