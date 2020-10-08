1/
Bernadette K. (nee Nagle) Hartman
on October 6, 2020 of the Fishtown section of Phila. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Hartman. Dearest Mother of Thomas R. Hartman Jr. and his wife Dana. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30am until her Funeral Mass 10:30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 235 East State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the JDRF, Eastern PA Chapter, 555 Croton Road, Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406. www.fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
