BERNADETTE M. (McNally) MYERS

BERNADETTE M. (McNally) MYERS Notice
MYERS
BERNADETTE M. (nee McNally)
Age 85, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Dear mother of Joseph E. (Beth). Loving Mom-Mom to Morgan B. and Joseph E., Jr. Dear sister of James McNally, Joan Kiss, John, Terrence, Michael, Mary Jo Williams, Timmy and the late Joseph McNally and Geraldine Gillespie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday Eve 6-8 P.M. at THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Visitation Friday 10 to 11 A.M., Our Lady of Good Council Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. Interment private.

www.petnerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
