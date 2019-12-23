|
|
COHEN
BERNARD BRACHYA
Dec. 21, 2019 of Philadelphia, PA; beloved husband of Selma (nee Cohen); loving father of Amy (Noel Rubinton) Cohen and Emily (James McGann) Cohen; cherished grandfather of Bella Cohen Rubinton and Maya McGann; devoted brother of Myron (Heike) Cohen and Joel (Sue) Cohen. Funeral Services for Bernard are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Yad Vashem in Israel (www.yadvashem.org) or a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019