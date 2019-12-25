The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
BERNARD CARLIS Notice
CARLIS
BERNARD


Dec. 24, 2019, age 85. Husband of Ada Carlis. Father of Lisa Carlis, Brian (Cathy) Carlis, Sue (Randy) Glass and Marlena Carlis. Grandfather of Carlie (Garrett) Laves, Sam Youngberg, Rubin Carlis and the late Samantha Sweet. Great-grand-father of Sabrina and Isaac. He was a proud, handsome and great husband who was funny and had a tremendous wit; an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed life and brunch at the Kibbitz Room with his family and friends. He was an amazing salesman, a clothes horse and loved sports. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thurs. beginning 1:00 P.M. at Crescent Mem. Park (Sec. BJ-BI), Pennsauken, NJ. The family will return to the home of Brian and Cathy Carlis. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Samantha Sweet Foundation, Dallas, TX.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 25, 2019
