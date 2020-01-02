|
|
MINAKOWSKI
BERNARD D.
Age 60 of Roslyn died on December 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Wendy Lightkep Minakowski. He is also survived by his loving sons; Christopher W. Minakowski and Matthew F. Minakowski and his wife, Jill Spotts; by his mother, Virginia S. Minakowski and by his brothers and their wives; Michael and Lisa Minakowski and Christopher and Lisa Minakowski. Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, George G. FitzPatrick Funeral Home, 1500 Old York Road, Abington, PA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, St. Valentine Polish National Church, 2330 Margaret Street, Phila., PA 19137. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Valentine Polish National Church or to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 (www.donatenow.heart.org)
Arrangements were by HELWEG & ROWLAND FUNERAL HOME.
www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020