UPHOFFof Havertown on June 26, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia Ann Uphoff, his children: Edward Christopher Uphoff and Sister Tracey Catherine Uphoff, I.H.M. and is the brother of Sally Dougherty, William Uphoff, Joseph Uphoff, Cathy Crouse and the late Mary Butler. Ed is also survived by his beloved cat, Gigi. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 PM Thursday July 2 and 9:30 to 10:30 AM Friday July 3 in thefollowed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church (Mass will be Livestream on St. Denis Facebook). Interment is in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may go to AALIVE: Inside Voices.,

