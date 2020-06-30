BERNARD EDWARD "ED" UPHOFF Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BERNARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UPHOFF
BERNARD EDWARD "ED", JR.
of Havertown on June 26, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia Ann Uphoff, his children: Edward Christopher Uphoff and Sister Tracey Catherine Uphoff, I.H.M. and is the brother of Sally Dougherty, William Uphoff, Joseph Uphoff, Cathy Crouse and the late Mary Butler. Ed is also survived by his beloved cat, Gigi. Family and friends may call 6 to 8 PM Thursday July 2 and 9:30 to 10:30 AM Friday July 3 in the FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church (Mass will be Livestream on St. Denis Facebook). Interment is in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may go to AALIVE: Inside Voices., A.A.L.I.V.E., P.O. Box 431, Springfield, PA 19064 contact.aalive@gmail.com

www.stretchfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved